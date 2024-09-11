Michigan State LB Jordan Hall Reflects on Week 2, Looks Ahead to Prairie View A&M
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's defense came to play again in Week 2, and while it wasn't as dominant as it was in its season opener, the unit made crucial stops down the stretch to help the team battle back to steal the road win over Maryland.
Saturday's win was quite important for Spartan linebacker Jordan Hall, who grew up roughly 70 miles from College Park.
Hall addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing the Spartans' 27-24 victory in College Park and more.
You can watch his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Hall's presser:
Q: So a pretty successful trip home, huh?
Hall: "Yeah, it was all right. Worked out good."
Q: When you get through a game like that and you make the jump from first game to conference play, what was the difference in the feel?
Hall: "I wouldn't say different. Going from Week 1 to Week 2, our main goal was to get better in that week and to see a change in our performance from Week 1 to Week 2, and I think we did that."
Q: How did Coach Jonathan Smith communicate to you that traps game don't exist?
Hall: "The team that we're playing, Prairie View, they're a well-respected program. They have a lot of history at their school, they've done a lot of positive things the last few years. ... We're going to approach every team that we play the same. We're going to respect them, their coaching staff, their players and their scheme, but we're not going to fear them. We're going to come out there, we're going to play our brand of football for four quarters."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.