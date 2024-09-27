Michigan State LB Jordan Hall Talks Ohio State
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's defense is going to have its hands full this weekend when it faces a formidable Ohio State offense.
According to Spartan linebacker Jordan Hall, the unit is embracing the opportunity at hand.
Hall addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing the upcoming matchup and more.
You can watch part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Hall's media availability:
Q: As a defense, are you guys looking at this game as the greatest challenge you've seen so far and an opportunity to rise to the challenge?
Hall: "Yeah, it is a good opponent, so it is going to be a great challenge, but I think that defensively, collectively, that's something that we're looking forward to is being up for the challenge. I think last week, we were up for the challenge, and in most aspects of the game, we were up to the challenge. And so, we're excited to have another opportunity to do that Saturday night."
Q: What's the energy like in the locker room right now as you come off a tough loss to Boston College and now prepare to take on one of the best teams in the nation?
Hall: "Yeah, I mean, we're all accepting for the challenge. We're all -- for lack of a better word just excited -- like I said, last week, we had a challenge at Boston College, and this week, we have another challenge. so we're just going through practice. we're motivated. I'd say that's probably a better word -- motivated -- to go out there and produce the way that we want to and execute."
