Michigan State LB Jordan Turner From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football has a much revamped roster -- on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, the Spartans added several transfers who could make an impact right away. One of those assets is transfer linebacker Jordan Turner, who comes off four seasons at Wisconsin.
Turner decided to remain in the Big Ten this offseason, joining the Spartans shortly after Jonathan Smith was named the program's new head coach.
Turner addressed the media following the Spartans' fall camp practice today. Below is a partial transcript from his presser:
Q: What are your impressions of the program now being a few months acclimated?
Turner: It's everything that I thought it was going to be when I made my decision to come here. The atmosphere is wonderful in the locker room, coaches, everybody, support staff. It's just everything that I wanted to be for my last year."
Q: Do you see a lot of guys with different kinds of tools within your linebacker room?
Turner: "Yeah. Linebacker's a unique position. And in our room, I feel like we got guys -- they have strengths in a lot of different areas. Not everybody's the same, but when you look in our linebacker room, you see a lot of ... stuff that you can learn from each other in our linebacker room. So, we all learn from each other, we all got our strengths, and we all try to learn from each other, which makes our room so much stronger each day."
