Michigan State LB Jordan Turner Talks Week 3 Win, Boston College, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State transfer linebacker Jordan Turner has been making his presence felt in his first year in East Lansing.
Through three games, the former Wisconsin linebacker has totaled 19 tackles and five for losses, which leads the Big Ten.
Turner, a native of Farmington Hills, decided he wanted to come home when he joined Michigan State this offseason.
Tuner addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing coming back to his home state, the Spartans' looming battle with Boston College and more.
You can watch his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from the presser:
Q: What has that process been like being back home and having success?
Turner: "I’ll say, you know, first game was a lot of emotions for me. Never thought I would be in this position, and now I am. So, I was kind of taking it all in, and ever since then, it's like, 'Let's win. Let's do something special.'"
Q: Are you getting in a habit of managing tickets for friends and family?
Turner: "I told my parents and my family, I said, 'I'll let y'all know when the time comes.' But yeah, a lot of people have been trying to get in, reserve some tickets like months early. I'm worried about this game. I'm not even worried about that."
Q: What are some keys you need to do to stop Boston College's quarterback from making big plays?
Turner: “We got to be better in our rush lanes. Keep him in the pocket, and even if he does get out, we got to use our hustle and our HOW to go erase it and just chase him down.”
