Michigan State LB Sam Edwards Talks Journey From Walk-On to Fifth Year
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State linebacker Sam Edwards is a hometown kid.
The Lansing Catholic product is in his fifth year with the Spartans, having joined the program as a walk-on in 2020.
Edwards was a Spartan fan long before becoming a member of the team. His love for the program is what's kept him here all these years.
The fifth-year senior discussed his path from a walk-on to having numerous roles for the Spartans when he addressed the media on Wednesday.
You can watch his entire media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Edwards' media availability:
Q: How do you describe what you do behind the scenes?
Edwards: "Yeah, so I'd say part of it just comes from consistency being around. We got guys like Mav [Maverick Hansen], Cal [Haladay], myself, who have been around, familiar with a few different regimes through here, and have seen a lot here, and just sort of continue to show up. So I'd say that's what I try to bring, is just, good, bad or indifferent, no matter how we're doing, how the day's going, whatever, where we're at in the season. There's been a lot of ups and downs and whatnot coming this way, and now, we're getting some ups. Just, no matter what's going on, just showing up, being the same, being the same person, same face. If you're new, I want to reach out to you. make sure you're comfortable here, you feel welcome here, feel like you're getting, getting your feet under you and whatnot, and just being, that sort of old-timer presence that's seen a lot and can can share a word with you if you need it and whatnot."
