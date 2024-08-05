Michigan State LB Wayne Matthews III From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Fall camp is rolling along for Michigan State football, which had its first day of full pads today.
Pads are, of course, most crucial for the defense, which makes the most contact when it comes to competition. While the entire defense needs to carry an aggressive mentality, the position group that needs to have it arguably the most are the linebackers.
Michigan State has a deep linebacker room, led by veterans like Cal Haladay and transfer linebacker Wayne Matthews III from Old Dominion.
Matthews addressed the media following Monday's practice. Below is a partial transcript from his presser:
Q: How would you describe the first day in pads?
Matthews: "Very energetic. We had some guys flying around, we had safeties flying around, linebackers, D-line, the offense brought some stuff. So, I feel like it was very energetic."
Q: Was it fun, more like football?
Matthews: "More like football. It felt like football. I missed the full pads aspect of the game. Taking guys down, tackling and stuff like that."
Q: For linebackers, when you don't have a lot of opportunities to tackle during camp, how do you maximize the work?
Matthews: "As a linebacker, you want to practice good habits. You run to the ball, you want to emphasize the tackle, the type of tackle you're going to make. So, if that's like a wrap-and-roll tackle or like a shoe tackle that Coach [Joe] Rossi mentions, you want to get there, bring your hips so that the coaches know what type of tackle that will be."
