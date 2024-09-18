Michigan State Legend Earns First Win With New Team
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins has started his first season with the Atlanta Falcons in impressive fashion, currently holding a 1-1 record.
After a long and storied career with the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings, Cousins signed with the Falcons in the offseason, hoping to provide the leadership and consistency the franchise has been searching for. In his second game with Atlanta, Cousins led the team to an impressive victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, one of the NFL's premier teams.
The Eagles came into the game as heavy favorites, boasting a strong defense and a well-rounded offensive unit. However, Cousins’ poise and veteran savvy proved pivotal in Atlanta's victory. He executed crucial plays in the fourth quarter, orchestrating a game-winning drive that culminated in a field goal.
Cousins showcased his ability to remain calm under pressure, a quality he developed during his time as a Spartan in East Lansing. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns against Philadelphia, demonstrating that even at 36 years old, he still has plenty left in the tank.
This victory was a significant boost for the Falcons, as they aim to bounce back from several disappointing seasons. Cousins’ experience has been invaluable in guiding a relatively young roster, particularly wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. With Cousins at the helm, the offense has looked more efficient, and his ability to read defenses has minimized turnovers, a persistent issue for the Falcons in previous seasons.
Despite the victory over the Eagles, the Falcons' season is still in its early stages, and Cousins understands that consistency will be key to making a playoff push. The team suffered a loss in Week 1, and while the victory against Philadelphia was a statement win, Atlanta will need to maintain this level of performance moving forward.
For Cousins, this fresh start with Atlanta seems promising, and the Falcons’ fanbase has reason to be optimistic about what their new quarterback can achieve in the months ahead. Atlanta should be happy with their new quarterback and excited to see what he can do for the Falcons.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.