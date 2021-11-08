Mel Tucker on blaming refs: ‘That’s not part of our culture’

The reaction to poor officiating in East Lansing differs significantly from the reaction in Ann Arbor

Over the past week and change, there’s been a lot of discussion across the state of Michigan about college officiating, controversial calls and how they may impact the outcome of a game.

Mel Tucker doesn’t want any part of that.

“I don’t like to talk about calls. Bad calls. Things like that,” Tucker said. “That’s not part of our culture. We don’t like to make excuses and all that about anything. I think that makes your program soft. I think that gives your coaches and your players a way out. So, I don’t really like to even talk about it that much.”

Tucker’s approach differs significantly from some of the voices coming out of Ann Arbor this past week, most notably Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

When Harbaugh was asked if he submitted certain calls from the Michigan-Michigan State game to the Big Ten Conference, Harbaugh had this to say.

“Yeah, as we all expected, all saw, mistakes were made,” he said. “That was the response. They made a mistake.”

Up the road in East Lansing, Tucker was asked about the targeting foul on starting defensive lineman Simeon Barrow, which cost the redshirt freshman most of the second half against Purdue, and will force Barrow to sit out the first half against Maryland this week.

This was Tucker’s response.

“We submitted the plays this morning,” he said. “So, probably, this evening or tomorrow we’ll get the feedback from the head official’s office, in terms of what they saw on the play. I’ll hold my comments until I get that back. They may have some information that might enlighten me, or may be able to help us coach the guys better.”

Tucker said he doesn’t always agree with the feedback he gets from the Big Ten office when he submits certain plays or calls, but he chooses not to linger on them.

“We do turn them in because we need clarification, and if I disagree with something, I’ll tell them,” Tucker said. “Then we move on, because it’s not going to change the outcome. It happens every week, because it’s a human-performance business and there’s a lot of judgement calls out there.”

Tucker was critical of his own team for their performance in the penalty department on Saturday, saying the amount of yards the Spartans racked up in penalties was “ridiculous”.

“When you get penalties on offense, they’re like drive-killers,” Tucker said. “When you get penalties on defense it’s like giving up free yards. It’s like explosive plays. Instead of taking, you’re giving. They may not necessarily be like turnovers, but they’re pretty damn close.”

Tucker noted two types of penalties – aggressive penalties and foolish penalties.

“You have aggressive penalties, which you’re going to have some of those when you’re competing really hard. And you have foolish penalties – those are pre-snap penalties, 12 guys on the field, lining up offsides, doing something after the whistle,” Tucker said. “We need to eliminate foolish penalties, and the aggressive penalties you can reduce by having better technique and fundamentals.”

Michigan State has been the most penalized team in the Big Ten this year, at 7.4 penalties per game, and has raked up the most penalty yardage per game in the conference at 70.8 yards per game.

The Spartans will work on cleaning that up ahead of this Saturday’s home date with Maryland.