Michigan State Moves Up Home-and-Home series with Washington

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football and Washington have agreed to a home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023.

The two contests are replacing the previous home-and-home series originally scheduled for 2028 and 2031.

MSU will travel to Seattle for the second time in school history and first since 1970 when the Spartans lost 16-42.

Washington leads the all-time series 2-1, with Michigan State's lone victory coming in 1969 (27-11).

The games against Washington also replace Boise State on the 2022 and 2023 schedules for MSU.

Future Non-Conference Games for MSU Football

Sept. 3, 2022: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 10, 2022: AKRON

Sept. 17, 2022: at Washington

Sept. 2, 2023: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 9, 2023: RICHMOND

Sept. 16, 2023: WASHINGTON

Aug. 31, 2024: FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Sept. 14, 2024: LOUISIANA

Sept. 21, 2024: at Boston College

Aug. 30, 2025: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 6, 2025: YOUNGSTOWN STATE

Sept. 20, 2025: BOSTON COLLEGE

Sept. 5, 2026: TOLEDO

Sept. 11, 2027: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 8, 2029: OREGON

Aug. 31, 2030: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 7, 2030: at Oregon

Sept. 11, 2032: at BYU

