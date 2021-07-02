Sports Illustrated home
Michigan State Moves Up Home-and-Home series with Washington

Michigan State football and Washington agreed to a home-and-home series on Friday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State football and Washington have agreed to a home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023.

The two contests are replacing the previous home-and-home series originally scheduled for 2028 and 2031. 

MSU will travel to Seattle for the second time in school history and first since 1970 when the Spartans lost 16-42.

Washington leads the all-time series 2-1, with Michigan State's lone victory coming in 1969 (27-11).

The games against Washington also replace Boise State on the 2022 and 2023 schedules for MSU.

Future Non-Conference Games for MSU Football

  • Sept. 3, 2022: WESTERN MICHIGAN
  • Sept. 10, 2022: AKRON
  • Sept. 17, 2022: at Washington
  • Sept. 2, 2023: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
  • Sept. 9, 2023: RICHMOND
  • Sept. 16, 2023: WASHINGTON
  • Aug. 31, 2024: FLORIDA ATLANTIC
  • Sept. 14, 2024: LOUISIANA
  • Sept. 21, 2024: at Boston College
  • Aug. 30, 2025: WESTERN MICHIGAN
  • Sept. 6, 2025: YOUNGSTOWN STATE
  • Sept. 20, 2025: BOSTON COLLEGE
  • Sept. 5, 2026: TOLEDO
  • Sept. 11, 2027: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
  • Sept. 8, 2029: OREGON
  • Aug. 31, 2030: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
  • Sept. 7, 2030: at Oregon
  • Sept. 11, 2032: at BYU

