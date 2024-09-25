Michigan State O-Line Coach Jim Michalczik Speaks on State of His Room
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's offensive line is a work in progress.
It's a group that has already faced some adversity in the injury department and has had to make some early rotations.
The Spartans' offensive line has done some good things, but run blocking continues to be an issue. It's an area they will have to clean up as they head into this tough upcoming four-game stretch.
Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing the current state of his room.
You can watch his entire press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript from the presser:
Q: What did you see from your five on Saturday?
Michalczik: "I thought Brandon [Baldwin] did a great job for going in there for the first week and just getting thrown in there, and we worked at it hard for the week. I thought he did a great job stepping in there, and I think he really helped us there. Overall, I think it's frustrating because you see flashes of the things you really want to see, and then you'll see the one mistake that limits the play. And so, I think a lot of it is I think we just need to keep getting our consistency better, which gets a little tough because we've been rotating some guys and having to do some things that we wouldn't like to do at this time of year. But I think they've done a good job with that. And again, it's just getting the consistency. And I think the aggressiveness and the finish part we're gonna keep building on."
