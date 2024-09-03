Michigan State OC Brian Lindgren Reflects on Season Opener, Looks Ahead to Maryland
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Friday was an ugly showing for the Michigan State offense.
While there were some bright spots, the offense severely limited itself in the team's narrow 16-10 win over Florida Atlantic. These mistakes won't cut it the rest of the way, especially this weekend when the Spartans take on their first Big Ten foe, Maryland, in College Park.
Michigan State's offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing last Friday's season opener and his unit's next matchup with Maryland on Saturday.
You can watch Lindgren's presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from the presser:
Q: When it takes the offense time to settle in, how much of it helps alleviate pressure when the defense is scoring points and generating takeaways? How much does the offense feed off that?
Lindgren: "We try. You'd like to say we, hopefully, are feeding off it more than we did. No, the defense played outstanding. I mean, they played with great energy, enthusiasm, created turnovers, gave us field position, and it was obvious it was a disappointing performance on our end. Just a lot of inconsistencies, technique, assignment, just some errors that I felt like we made kind of early in training camp and had gotten fixed, and I don't know, for whatever reason, first game type deal, we just couldn't align it up. We were just a little bit off in a lot of different areas. And just, like I said, pretty disappointing. But I think the guys had the right attitude coming in -- I think everybody was really frustrated -- right attitude coming in back on Sunday, watched the tape, took the notes, make corrections, and then, I thought we had good energy and enthusiasm going forward."
