Michigan State Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson On His Relationship With Mel Tucker

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Jay Johnson, the new Michigan State offensive coordinator, was not, and frankly, is not a household name. But that doesn’t make him any less of a coach.

Johnson is well-respected in coaching circles where it matters most. He is a definite rising star in his profession.

Having been with Mel Tucker at Georgia, he joined him in Colorado and subsequently followed him to East Lansing. The Spartans new offensive general talked about his relationship with Tucker.

“You know, it was kind of interesting. Mel was obviously on the defensive side, and I was on the offensive side, so I don’t know that we saw each other a ton during the day except for on the practice field, but I think just the way we kind of both went about our business. There were a lot of similarities, and I think he sensed that, and I sensed that, and so as we were there at the time and evolved, it just seemed to be a natural fit for his personality and how he approaches things. I think he saw how I operated in different situations, and I think he was very comfortable with that and so that’s how I think we got to be where we’re at today.”

Terry I. Leon