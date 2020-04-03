Jay Johnson on Type Of Lineman He Wants

East Lansing, MI— Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has a lot of things to fix on a Michigan State offense that has terrible for five years. Of course, it all starts on the offensive line, and Spartan Nation asked him about what he wants in an offensive lineman?

Does he like the road graders of Wisconsin or the athleticism of Ohio State?

“Yeah, I think I would probably be more along the lines of an Ohio State, I mean obviously the strength and the girth to move people and so that will be certainly paramount. Obviously, particularly in this league but then also I’m also looking for athleticism. You know the guys that can have that athletic piece to protect the passer and do all those things, so I think between Coach Kap and Coach Tuck (head coach Mel Tucker) and all of us, we’ll be really looking for a pretty good mix of both; obviously, we’re looking for physicality, kind of the road-graters in the Wisconsin group but then also I think I have to have some athleticism, to be able to move and do some of the other things that we’re going to ask them to do.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

