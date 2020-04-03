Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Jay Johnson on Type Of Lineman He Wants

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI— Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has a lot of things to fix on a Michigan State offense that has terrible for five years. Of course, it all starts on the offensive line, and Spartan Nation asked him about what he wants in an offensive lineman? 

Does he like the road graders of Wisconsin or the athleticism of Ohio State? 

“Yeah, I think I would probably be more along the lines of an Ohio State, I mean obviously the strength and the girth to move people and so that will be certainly paramount. Obviously, particularly in this league but then also I’m also looking for athleticism. You know the guys that can have that athletic piece to protect the passer and do all those things, so I think between Coach Kap and Coach Tuck (head coach Mel Tucker) and all of us, we’ll be really looking for a pretty good mix of both; obviously, we’re looking for physicality, kind of the road-graters in the Wisconsin group but then also I think I have to have some athleticism, to be able to move and do some of the other things that we’re going to ask them to do.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MSU Assistant Dwayne Stephens Loses Father to COVID-19

A former great Michigan State Spartan basketball player and now Tom Izzo's associate head coach, Dwayne (D.J.) Stephens loses his father, Dwayne Stephens, Sr., to COVID-19.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Scottie Hazelton Talks Position Changes for His Defense

Michigan State Spartan defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton talked about the possibility of position changes on his side of the football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic Talks Static Line or a Rotation

Chris Kapilovic, the new Michigan State Spartan football offensive line coach recently spoke about his vision for that line.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins on How Coming Back to East Lansing Came About

For the former Michigan State Spartan football ICONIC player Courtney Hawkins to come home to East Lansing as a coach on Mel Tucker's new staff, it was a dream come true.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen How He's Dealing With COVID-19

Michigan State Spartan football offensive lineman Matt Allen talks about how COVID-19 has impacted him and how he is dealing with it.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Antjuan Simmons Talks Working Out at Home

Michigan State Spartan football linebacker Antjuan Simmons talked in-depth about adjusting to the COVID-19 safety protocols and working out at home.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Jay Johnson Talks Connor Heyward and Running Game

Jay Johnson the Michigan State offensive coordinator talked about what he wants from the Spartan football running game and specifically Connor Heyward.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

MORandy

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period To May 31, 2020

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period until May 31, 2020.

Jeff Dullack

Scottie Hazelton Explains His Recruiting Style

Scottie Hazelton the Michigan State defensive coordinator explains his recruiting style in trying to get new players to come to East Lansing.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic Early Impressions of Spartan Offensive Line, Kevin Jarvis

Chris Kapilovic the new Michigan State Spartan football offensive line and running game coach talked about his early impressions of his new line and critical update on the health of Kevin Jarvis.

Hondo S. Carpenter