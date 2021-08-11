Who will be snapping the ball for the Spartans in 2021?

Arguably the most position on the field besides the quarterback is the guy snapping him the ball but who will it be for the Spartans in 2021?

Michigan State brings back sixth year graduate student, Matt Allen as well as junior Nick Samac for the 2021 season.

The battle appears to be tight, with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic saying today at the open practice, "the battle at center with Matt Allen and Nick Samac is close and could go well into the season."

Now to look further into the numbers for both Allen and Samac.

Allen who has been in the program since 2016 has played in 31 career games, including 17 starts at center (seven in 2018, nine in 2019, one in 2020) before an injury sidelined him for six out of the seven games in 2020.

Samac has been in the program since 2019 and has backed up Allen both years to eventually start in ten games (four in 2019, and six in 2020).

It would be assumed Allen will be the starter again going into 2021, but the battle is there. Samac started every game last season besides the opener and started four other times in 2019 so both guys have experience heading into this season in a battle that may go into a few weeks of the season.