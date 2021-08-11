Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockeySI.com
Search

Who will be snapping the ball for the Spartans in 2021?

Matt Allen and Nick Samac are in battle for the center position
Author:
Publish date:

Arguably the most position on the field besides the quarterback is the guy snapping him the ball but who will it be for the Spartans in 2021?

Michigan State brings back sixth year graduate student, Matt Allen as well as junior Nick Samac for the 2021 season.

The battle appears to be tight, with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic saying today at the open practice, "the battle at center with Matt Allen and Nick Samac is close and could go well into the season."

Now to look further into the numbers for both Allen and Samac.

Allen who has been in the program since 2016 has played in 31 career games, including 17 starts at center (seven in 2018, nine in 2019, one in 2020) before an injury sidelined him for six out of the seven games in 2020.

Samac has been in the program since 2019 and has backed up Allen both years to eventually start in ten games (four in 2019, and six in 2020).

It would be assumed Allen will be the starter again going into 2021, but the battle is there. Samac started every game last season besides the opener and started four other times in 2019 so both guys have experience heading into this season in a battle that may go into a few weeks of the season.

matt allen 080519
Football

Who will be snapping the ball for the Spartans in 2021?

ElliotWashington
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State makes top-10 for four star 2023 DB Elliot Washington

Rogers
Football

Charles Rogers to be Inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame

Carr
MSU Recruiting

Saline 2024 Quarterback CJ Carr Showing Interest in Michigan State

JadenMangham
MSU Recruiting

Michigan State Lands Versatile Athlete Jaden Mangham

Holloman
MSU Recruiting

Trejuan Holloman Becomes First Commit in 2022 Class for Tom Izzo

DraymondUSA
Basketball

Draymond Green and Team USA win Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Connor Heyward
Football

Depth an advantage at Running Back for Spartans heading into 2021