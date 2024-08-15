Michigan State OL Coach Jim Michalczik From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Any success Michigan State football's offense is able to achieve this season will start up front with its offensive line.
Fortunately for the Spartans, this unit is in great hands with Offensive Line Coach Jim Michalczik, who was a vital part of Oregon State's offensive prosperity during Coach Jonathan Smith's reign in Corvallis.
Michalczik addressed the media following the Spartans' fall camp practice on Thursday. You can watch his presser below.
Below is a partial transcript from Michalczik's press conference.:
Q: Where do you see your guys now comapred to April?
Michalczik: "We've come a long way since April. I think learning the offense, learning the system, that part of it, we're so much farther ahead. Now we got to get really good at it. And I think that's our challenge going forward. I'm happy with the guys that were here. I like them, I think they're competitive, I think they work hard. And that's the big starter."
Q: Do you feel like you have a starting five right now?
Michalczik: "I never have a five. It's always like, 'OK, we just want to figure out who the best five is and then who's the next five and who's six, who's seven, and where do we fit it and how does it work.' Like I tell people, I don't want to make decisions until I have to. Today's five might be different tomorrow. Or No. 6 might be 5 tomorrow. So, that's their job during this time is to go compete and show what they can do."
