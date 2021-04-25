Michigan State OL Justin Stevens Enters Transfer Portal

EAST LANSING – The same day Michigan State wrapped up spring ball in front of 6,000 Spartan fans, another player expressed interest in leaving the program.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Justin Stevens entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.

Following practice, head coach Mel Tucker didn't provide an update about players who weren't available; however, Stevens was among the 11 individuals not in uniform.

The former three-star prospect opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Michigan State has now had 18 players enter the portal since mid-November, including Devontae Dobbs, the only other offensive lineman on the list.

But to reiterate, entering the portal allows the individual to be contacted by other schools; it doesn't mean they have to transfer.

"Our activity in the portal is gonna be based upon the circumstances of our team. I just want everyone to understand that we're gonna do what we have to do to build our team," said Tucker. "I don't anticipate necessarily being in the portal as much in subsequent years. We, ideally, would like to build our team through the high school ranks, and that's really our primary focus. We will use the portal to complement and supplement the talent on our team."

