Michigan State OL Luke Newman From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Luke Newman was one of Michigan State football's top transfers this offseason and certainly one of its most experienced ones.
The veteran offensive lineman comes off a four-year career at Holy Cross and is now back in his home state, as he hails from Bloomfield Hills.
Newman addressed the media after the Spartans' fall camp practice on Thursday. You can watch part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Newman's media availability:
Q: You excelled before, can you tell you're at a different level?
Newman: "Certainly. Yeah, I mean, there are definitely some guys in the FCS that were a very big challenge for me. And obviously, the Big Ten, this is where all the talent really is. I mean, this is the best conference in college football, in my opinion. And it's certainly been a challenge going against these guys every day, but they've been making me a whole lot better, and I hope I've been doing the same for them."
Q: How have they made you better?
Newman: "Certainly, we've got some terrific defensive linemen here. Maverick Hansen, obviously, a sixth-year guy -- he's been really pushing me to become a better player. D'Quan Douse, he's been a very fun player to go up against in practice. It's really just iron sharpening iron every day, and I feel like with their experience and what they've seen here in college football playing at this level for so long, I think it's a really good thing to do throughout this camp and getting ready for the season."
