Michigan State OL Tanner Miller From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State offensive lineman Tanner Miller was one of the three players to follow Jonathan Smith to East Lansing after playing under him at Oregon State.
Miller enters his fifth collegiate season as one of the best offensive linemen in the Big Ten and is one of the oldest players in his room.
The veteran lineman, like his fellow teammates from Oregon State -- quarterback Aidan Chiles and tight end Jack Velling -- has an advantage playing under his position coach from Corvallis, Offensive Line Coach Jim Michalczik.
Miller addressed the media after the Spartans' fall camp practice on Thursday. You can view part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Miller's media availability:
Q: You feel like the old man of this group?
Miller: "Yeah, a little bit. They make sure to bring it up every day about my age and everything. But I sitll feel good, feel young. So, it's good having nice young energy out there. So, feeling good right now."
Q: What's the No. 1 thing that guys ask you with you being familiar with this system?
Miller: "More just like little tips, kind of, 'What were you looking at here? Why did you do this?' This whole nine yards. And I try to tell them everything. Even some of the D-line guys try to pick my brain, and I'll tell them what I'm seeing so that they can see what it looks like from my perspective. So, as a team, we're, overall, getting better."
