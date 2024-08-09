Michigan State P Ryan Eckley From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football is in its second week of fall camp already.
The Spartans are gearing up for their Week 1 season opener against Florida Atlantic, which will serve as the first game of the Jonathan Smith era in East Lansing.
One of the most vital areas of Michigan State's game this season will be special teams. Of course, that starts with the kicker and punter -- Jonathan Kim and Ryan Eckley, respectively. Eckley enters his third season with the Spartans after serving as the starting punter last year.
Eckley addressed the media after practice on Thursday. Below is a partial transcript from Eckley's media availability:
Q: What's your process?
Eckley: "Yeah, it's a routine. I mean, you kind of have to fall back on your trainings. So, there's a mental routine that you go out there and I go through. I pick out my line and then I lock in on it and then I just think about my steps and my drop, and that's really it. It's just the same thing every single time so that practice makes just like the games."
Q: How do you think about last year? -- Your performance, your first year being in the action, the good and the bad?
Eckley: "Right, I think it was a good building block and a stepping stone to where I'd kind of like to head over the next two, three years, see how everything plays out. But I think that was a good first year and just a great spot to go up from there."
You can watch part of DL Jalen Thompson's media availability from Thursday below:
