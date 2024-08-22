Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles Speaks on First Game, More After Thursday Practice
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Aidan Chiles is nearly one week away from taking the field for the first time as Michigan State's starting quarterback.
Chiles and the Spartans are ready to go, and he made that pretty evident when addressing the media after the team's practice on Thursday.
You can watch his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Chiles' media availability:
Q: What would you say makes you such a vocal leader?
Chiles: "I believe I just started being a vocal leader. We had to find our leadership somewhere, and I chose to take that role and step up and decided to bring energy every day. ... You have to bring energy, somebody has to bring energy every day, and I chose to be that guy.'
Q: How did you learn about being named a team captain, initial reaction? How does it reiterate Jonathan Smith's faith in you?
Chiles: Very surprised, first of all. Coach Smith, i mean, he talked about how he chose captains off of how the teams chose -- the whole team chose everybody, they wrote who they wanted as captains. And it just showed how my team [views me] as a leader and my abilities to help them grow as a team. And also help me grow as a player. So, it just shows that I have the traits and the team also has the traits, and I believe that I have the traits."
Michigan State will host Florida Atlantic in its season opener on Friday, Aug. 30.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.