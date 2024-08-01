Michigan State Quarterback Aidan Chiles From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football fans are ecstatic about the potential of their new quarterback, Aidan Chiles.
Chiles is already anticipated to be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference as he enters his first year as a starter and just his second year of college.
But Chiles does not feel weighed down by the pressure.
The first-year Spartan quarterback addressed the media following Michigan State's fall camp practice on Thursday.
You can view his presser below:
Below is a partial transcript from Chiles' press conference:
Q: What is your assessment of camp so far?
Chiles: "Different from last camp, of course. I mean, I'm in Michigan now. It's really cool, can't complain. A lot of new players, new atmosphere, can't really complain too much. ... We're in here every day, growing every day together, so it's been real fun."
Q; What feels different for you from spring to now?
Chiles: "I mean, I feel more comfortable with the players and the team, in general. I knew the offense coming in, I knew the coaching staff coming in. Everybody on the team -- there's still a lot of new players -- but on the offense, you got Luke Newman and Kay'Ron [Lynch-Adams], and they've acclimated really well. But I think it looks pretty good, so that's really it."
Q: What was it like for you helping out with official visits for recruiting?
Chiles: "It was fun. I mean, there's only so much you can do with them. They're a young guy. It's cool, though. I mean, it's cool seeing what I used to do when I was younger coming out of high school and ... and everything. It's cool being able to just take that leadership role."
