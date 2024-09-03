Michigan State RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams Reflects on Season Opener, Looks Ahead to Maryland
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- After his strong "Spring Showcase" in April, Michigan State fans were eager to see what heights Spartan running back Nate Carter would be able to reach this season.
While all opportunities are still on the table for the veteran back, Carter was outshined by his fellow running back, Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams in Michigan State's 16-10 victory against Florida Atlantic on Friday.
Lynch-Adams posted 101 rushing yards and a touchdown on just nine carries in the season opener. He will look to carry that success moving forward, starting this weekend when the Spartans face Maryland on the road.
Lynch-Adams addressed the media on Tuesday. You can watch some of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from the first-year Spartan running back's media availability:
Q: Aidan Chiles was tough on himself after the game -- how do you approach talking to him as a teammate? Are you in his ear? Do you let him be?
Lynch-Adams: "I kind of gave him a text message after the game. Just telling him just keep his head up and everything. I know he kind of was taking it not as good, but I mean, it's football. We don't always have the best game, but I think it's just really just kind of just keeping his confidence. ... I mean, I told him he's a leader, he's got to lead us. He's the quarterback, so we all believe in him, and I made that known to him that we believe in you, we trust in you to take us where we want to go."
