Ron Burton On the Challenges MSU Faces during these Times

Ron Burton has been with the Spartans since 2013, and rather than leaving; he decided to remain with Michigan State as the defensive line coach. In his return, he is noticing some challenges he and his team face due to the coronavirus.

"Well the challenges are there, but with today's technology and ability to have different ways of doing things, I think that our strength coach, Coach Novak, has done a tremendous job daily of giving our kids exactly what they need and our guys going out and executing it," said Burton.

The past three years, he has coached the tackles exclusively and has been a big reason the Spartans are known for stopping the run, which includes the time MSU was ranked No. 1 in the nation for their run defense during the 2018 season. The defensive line is where he started, and according to Burton, the transition won't be difficult.

"No, sir. Defense is knowing where your help is. I'm looking at it all the time, and I started out my first four years here having the whole defensive line and have always been that way," Burton said. "It's what it's all about; the front four. Not a big transition, I do have help from our graduate assistant and our DC Scottie Hazelton, we're all a part of it."

