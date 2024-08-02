Michigan State Rush End Khris Bogle From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State had a lot of turnover on its defensive line this offseason.
One of the few constants in that unit is sixth-year senior rush end Khris Bogle, who enters his third season with the Spartans.
Bogle will be critical for the Spartans this season, not only through his talent but through his leadership as well.
The veteran rush end addressed the media following Michigan State's fall camp practice on Thursday.
You can view Bogle's press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript of Bogle's presser:
Q: When we talked to you in the spring, you had a good feel about things. How have things gone since?
Bogle: "I mean, it's the same things from back in spring. We just got to hold each other accountable each and every day. We had a couple guys leave. and we brought in a couple guys. I mean, the guys that want to be here, they're here right now, and we just got to keep stacking days."
Q: How is it for you taking on a leadership role?
Bogle: "I would say with the leadership role is just holding my teammates accountable each and every day. Making sure guys just keep working, working hard, learning the playbook, especially the younger guys. Make sure they're coming in, watching extra film each and every day. I would say from a leadership standpoint is just making sure everybody is -- we have a team core."
Q: What lessons do you give the transfers having been one yourself?
Bogle: "Just spending extra time watching film after practice, just learning new techniques and just come back and watch film with coaches and learning from the older guys in the room."
