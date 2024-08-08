Michigan State Rush Ends Coach Chad Wilt From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football is gearing up for its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.
It will be an opportunity for the coaching staff to truly get an idea of what they're working with as the team prepares to suit up for Week 1, which is now just weeks away.
Spartans rush ends coach Chad Wilt addressed the media following practice on Thursday.
Below is a partial transcript from Wilt's presser:
Q: How much have you seen Khris Bogle come along from the spring?
Wilt: "Yeah, I think the biggest thing for him is in the spring, things were still new, systematically. And as we go through meetings, Khris sits front row, dead smack in the middle. He is a front-row, middle-of-the-row student. ... But you can just see the processing, have conversations in meetings, ask questions in meetings. It's the conceptual understanding is really going to the next level for him. Because, when you look at OTAs from February -- pre-spring ball -- now you're re-installing spring ball. When we do those OTAs over the summer with those guys, there was three, now, preseason camp, we're into the fourth install, really, on the packages."
Q: How do you and Keith Bhonapha split up special teams responsibilities?
Wilt: "I kind of handle the coverage units -- punt, kickoff. Which really are defensive units, right? And then Keith handles more of the returning, which are blocking, catching."
Below is Coach Jonathan Smith's press conference from Monday:
