Michigan State Rush Ends Coach Chad Wilt Talks Week 3 Win, Boston College, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football has a tough task ahead of it when it heads to New England to take on Boston College this weekend.
For the Spartans to earn another road upset, the defense has to continue to excel, an effort that starts up front.
Putting pressure on the Eagles' quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, is going to be key for Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt's group.
Wilt addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing his room and the threat Boston College poses.
Q: How imperative will it be keep the pressure on quarterbacks rolling when you face Boston College's quarterback?
Wilt: "Certainly, he presents a unique challenge. As every quarterback does. Every quarterback is their own individual, and every week, we go in with an individualized pass rush plan for that. So, we'll have a plan this week, too. But the guys are really embracing that, right? And we talked to them, we've been saying this since Day 1 of, 'Hey, we don't rush one on one pass rush.' We rush three is one, four is one, five is one, six is one, based on the pressures. But of those guys all working holistically in that pass rush, and that's no different, again, whether you're playing Ben Roethlisberger or you're playing Kyler Murray, right? You still have an individualized plan, but those guys have to have what that plan is to pass rush together."
