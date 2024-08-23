Michigan State's Blue Adams With Update on Secondary, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams was one of several coaches to follow Jonathan Smith from Oregon State this offseason.
Michigan State has severely lacked in passing defense in recent seasons, falling miles below the standard that the secondary had set in the early 2010s as one of the best in the nation.
The endeavor to get back to that dominance will start with Adams.
Adams addressed the media following the Spartans' practice on Thursday. You can watch his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Adams' media availability:
Q: How much of your coaching experience with Coach Smith is being infused to this new team right now?
Adams: "I think every year, you kind of rebuild the team. Kind of have a different perspective in terms of coaching and things you want to emphasize. So, I think we've kind of all become Spartans at the same time. That new brand of ball. And so, it's been awesome. It's been awesome to see us kind of melt together to produce a new brand of ball, Spartan ball."
Q: Learning what Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi wants and how he runs things, how's that whole process gone for you?
Adams: "It's good. You want to talk about being around a coach that's a ball coach. A football mind. Like, he has the answers. So, it's always nice just to kind of sit back and just see how he comes up with the plan, his adjustments with the plan. So, from that aspect, it's been awesome to work with Coach Rossi and see how his defense has been so successful."
