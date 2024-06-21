Michigan State's Bryce Baringer Wins Mass. Golf Tournament
Former Michigan State All-American punter Bryce Baringer proved himself to be one of the top rookies in the NFL last season, but now, he has showcased his golf skills as well.
Last Saturday, Baringer placed first at the 2024 Massachusetts Amateur Qualifier with a final score of 69, finishing one stroke under par.
The win qualifies Baringer for the 2024 Massachusetts Amateur Championship, which will be held next month.
"I tried qualifying a few times back when I was at home living in Michigan and never made it through," Baringer told Patriots.com. "I thought it might be worth another shot -- it might be cool. I found out that the Massachusetts Amateur Championship is not too far away in Framingham and that it was still during our break. It's just a good time for me to be able just stay competitive, and I had full support from everybody. It was really cool."
Baringer, who was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, was named to the 2023 NFL All-Rookie Team. He finished the season second in the league in total punts with 98 and total punting yards with 4,598.
Baringer played a vital role for the Spartans in his four years with the program. He was named a consensus first-team All-American for the 2022 season, having set a program record for single-season punting-yard average with 49.0, which led all of the FBS. It was the second-best mark in conference history and sixth-best in FBS history.
