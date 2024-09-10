Michigan State's Courtney Hawkins Talks WR Performances in Week 2, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's passing game finally opened up in Week 2, as the Spartans produced 363 yards in the air in their 27-24 win over Maryland this past Saturday.
Freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh led the way with 194 yards and a touchdown, while his fellow wide receivers Jaron Glover and Montorie Foster Jr. followed with 84 yards and a touchdown and 53 yards and a touchdown, respectively.
Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins addressed the media on Monday, discussing his group's performance and more.
You can watch his entire press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript from Hawkins' presser:
Q: What can you say about the resiliency of the team's resiliency in Saturday's win?
Hawkins: " It was great to see. You know, we've been, one of the things we've been talking about as coaches is we want to see how our guys will respond when we face some adversity. And obviously we faced some adversity in Week 1, but, you know, being down on the road is a different deal. And I'm super excited about how they responded, man. You know, just stayed stuck together on the sideline. There was a belief on the sideline that we would win the game. We fought, we fought to
the last, what, four seconds and got it done. So I think it says a lot about, you know, the
culture of the building, culture of our team and the direction that this program is headed."
Q: You had a big sophomore year yourself. Can you imagine at age 17 in that environment
doing what Nick did?
Hawkins: "Nick being Nick, me recruiting, I expect it, maybe not the numbers that he put up, but he's a talented kid, man. And that won't be just a flash in the bucket type of deal."
