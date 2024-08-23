Michigan State's Courtney Hawkins With Updates on WR Room, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkisn. was the only coach who remained on staff from last season.
He will yet again be leading a very talented Spartan wide receiver room, and he couldn't be more excited to see what they display in Week 1.
Hawkins addressed the media after Michigan State's practice on Thursday, and you can watch his press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript from Hawkins' presser:
Q: Talk about what you see as far as far as the talent coming in and what the outcome is going to be based on your impact on these young people.
Hawkins: We've got a talented room. We've got some young guys who haven't played, been itching, actually, to get on the field. And it's their time. So, competitive practices, guys making plays left and right, i'm excited. Really excited to see the product that we throw on the field next Friday and to see these guys play in front of 80,000 people in the lights and cameras. We'll see who they are."
Q: Who is Coach Hawkins now? Where are you at now going into the season?
Hawkins: I am Steady Eddy, man. You know me. Don't get too high with the highs, too low with the lows. I'm genuinely excited for the season to get started. We've been bagging on each other now for the last, what, three and a half weeks? And for me, it's just been about fundamental technique, playing fast, playing physical and having fun. And this group has done everything I've asked them to do. And like I said, I can't wait until Friday to kind of stand on the sideline and let them go at it."
