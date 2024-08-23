Michigan State's Demetrice Martin With Updates on CB Room, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State is gearing up for its first game of the 2024 season when it hosts Florida Atlantic on Friday, Aug. 30.
For the Spartans to excel this season, they're going to need production from their cornerbacks, a group now led by longtime college coach Demetrice Martin.
Martin is a product of Michigan State, having been a four-year letterwinner for the Spartans from 1992-1995. He was teammates with Michigan State wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins.
Martin addressed the media following the Spartans' practice on Thursday.
You can watch part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Martin's media availability:
Q: What are your thoughts about your group going into kickoff?
Hawkins: "It's a work in progress. Guys are flying around. I can tell they're getting more comfortable with their techniques and the scheme and the terminology. So, the communication is getting better, and the trust in their comrades out there with them on the field is starting to show up. So, this is what you want to see right now."
Q: What is your prototypical cornerback that you're looking for on the recruiting trail?
Hawkins: "Guys that make plays on the football. That can cover well and tackle. So, obviously, you love to have length and size and height and all that kind of stuff, with speed, but sometimes you just got to go for those football players. So, guys that can just fit in and make plays and things and such like that."
