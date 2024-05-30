Michigan State's Luke Newman No. 1 Among Returning Big Ten OTs
Michigan State football has landed some big-time transfers this spring, but perhaps none will be as valuable as offensive tackle Luke Newman, whom they acquired in January.
Newman joined the Spartans after four seasons with Holy Cross. He comes off a 2023 campaign in which he earned All-ECAC recognition, received All-Patriot League First Team honors and was named to the FCS Football Central All-America First Team.
Pro Football Focus has Newman graded the highest returning offensive tackle in the Big Ten with an overall offensive grade of 87.9.
Behind Newman are J.C. Davis of Illinois (84.5), Aireontae Ersery of Minnesota (84.0), Ajani Cornelius of Oregon (77.9), DJ Wingfield of Purdue (77.4), Jonah Monheim of USC (75.9), Riley Mahlman of Wisconsin (74.4), Josh Fryar of Ohio State (74.0), Hollin Pierce of Rutgers (72.4) and Myles Hinton of Michigan (72.4).
Newman made 37 straight starts at left tackle over the last three seasons.
The veteran tackle will be back in his home state of Michigan. Newman is a native of Bloomfield Hills, where he was a captain for Brother Rice. He was a three-time All-Catholic High School League honoree.
Newman was one of the first transfers to commit to Michigan State this offseason. He will be coached by new Spartan offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, who held the same role on Coach Jonathan Smith's staff at Oregon State.
Newman has a great opportunity to become an even better tackle under Michalczik, who helped develop recent NFL first-round pick Taliese Fuaga, one of the top offensive line prospects from this year's draft.
