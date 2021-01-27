Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Michigan State Safety Dominique Long Enters Transfer Portal

Another Michigan State football player has entered the transfer portal.
East Lansing, MI – Dominique Long is looking for a new university to call home.

The senior safety has entered the transfer portal; a program spokesperson confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Long played special teams in all four seasons while splitting time between cornerback and safety. He recorded 51 tackles in 44 career contests and started one game at corner this season.

In addition, he was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection as he pursued a degree in mechanical engineering.

The former three-star recruit is the 16th individual to enter the portal for MSU and has one season of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted all fall sport athletes the additional year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

  • QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)
  • RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)
  • WR Tre'Von Morgan
  • WR Javez Alexander
  • OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)
  • CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)
  • CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)
  • CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)
  • S Dominique Long
  • LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)
  • LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)
  • LB Luke Fulton
  • LB Charles Willekes
  • FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)
  • RB/WR Andre Welch
  • LS Jude Pedrozo

