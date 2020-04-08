Scottie Hazelton Talks Adam Berghorst, Julian Barnett

Spartan Nation
East Lansing, MI—New Michigan State Spartan football defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton did not inherit from Mark Dantonio a roster void of some athleticism when he arrived in East Lansing.

Two of those players are Adam Berghorst and Julian Barnett. While the roster is not nearly as deep as it should be or needs to be, that doesn’t mean they don’t have some tools to begin the rebuilding process.

Berghorst was recruited as a defensive end and played a tight end last season. Barnett was recruited as a cornerback and played wide receiver. So, where will they play this year? Hazelton was asked, and he started by addressing Berghorst.

“I know that there’s a couple guys who did that were kind of flipping back and forth and sounds like he was going to stay with the offense. But Julian (Barnett) has been in our room a little bit, and he might be playing some corner and doing some stuff to get trained for that way, so we’ll have to see.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

