Jay Johnson Michigan State Football Coordinator Coaching Over the Internet

East Lansing, MI—Since joining Mel Tucker’s staff as his offensive coordinator, Jay Johnson has seen his coaching life turn upside down because of the COVID-19 safety protocols. He recently spoke about meeting daily with players and staff while maintaining social distancing over the internet. It is a unique situation never seen before, but Johnson and Spartan football have done a terrific job of adjusting.

“Yeah, it’s been positive. Again we’re kind of going off the lead of the university who I think is really at the forefront with their approach to this whole situation. All our guys are, you know, with the academic piece doing several things online and online meetings, and we’re kind of following suit. To date, it’s been positive, and I think we’re getting a lot accomplished. We’re kind of following the direction of the university and what we’re doing online and to teach the academics to the tutors and everything, so that’s kind of how we’re approaching it right now. It’s been very good, and I think we’re having some good productive meetings.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack