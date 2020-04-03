Matt Allen  How He's Dealing With COVID-19

East Lansing, MI— Michigan State Spartan football offensive lineman Matt Allen is deeply rooted in his faith. So while many people, much older than him, try to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, he takes a different approach. Matt Allen lost his spring football season and the chance to learn the new system of the Spartans new staff, but there isn’t any complaining. Instead, he is at home back in Illinois, quarantined and making the most of it with a great attitude.

“I mean, I’ve just been taking it one day at a time, kind of like I said earlier, this is a unique situation, so I don’t know what the outcome will be, so I’m just leaving that in God’s hands and doing as much work as I can every day to prepare like we’re coming back tomorrow.”

Young or old, everyone can take a lesson out of Allen’s playbook. No need to panic, take it easy and one day at a time. Those are wise words from a smart and very talented young man.

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

