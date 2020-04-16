Spartan Nation
Spartan, Current NFL Rams' Brian Allen Tests Positive for COVID-19

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Brian Allen, former Michigan State Spartan football and current Los Angles Rams offensive lineman, has become the first active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive for COVID-19.

Allen's test for COVID-19 took place three weeks ago.

Allen is "Feeling Good," according to a statement issued by the Rams. Allen started nine games for the Rams last year after winning the starter's job, but went down with a knee injury. His brother Matt (currently on the Spartan roster) said previously that he was back in Los Angeles rehabbing during the pandemic.

In 2018, Allen was a fourth-round pick of the Rams. His rookie campaign most of his opportunities to play came on special teams.

All expectations for Allen have been for him to return to the starting lineup this year, once the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols are lifted, and the league announces some return protocol.

Allen had lost his sense of taste and smell, and despite other symptoms going away, those have not returned. It is anticipated for Allen to make a full recovery.

Allen played for the Spartans during the 2014-2017 seasons. He was named a Freshman All-American and ended his career as one of the best linemen in the nation and a team captain. He was a four-year letter winner that played in 51 career games.

