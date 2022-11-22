Tom Izzo updates status of MSU's Jaden Akins, who 'tweaked' surgically-repaired foot

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and sophomore guard Jaden Akins will be taking things day-by-day this weekend when the Spartans travel to Portland, Ore. for the Phil Knight Invitational.

Akins underwent a surgical operation this offseason to repair a left foot injury, causing the sophomore to miss nine weeks of practice leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season.

During Michigan State's 73-71 win over Villanova, Izzo said that Akins 'tweaked' the injury, but X-rays came back negative and MSU is hopeful that his absence won't be long. Akins missed Sunday practice, and Izzo said he didn't expect the sophomore to participate in Monday's practice either.

Michigan State will play No. 18 Alabama on Thanksgiving Day — the first of three games in four days for the Spartans. Akins status for those games is uncertain.

“It’s going to depend on how Jaden feels,” Izzo said. “We’re going to use the same thing that we did early. If there’s any question mark, we’re not worried about the three games over the 24 that are left.”

Akins has been the first perimeter player off the bench for Michigan State so far this season, and is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 steals per game. Against Villanova, the sophomore had a season-high nine points, including a ferocious dunk in transition that brought the Breslin Center crowd to its feet.

“Jaden Akins was one of my best players this summer, no question about it,” Izzo said. “And he was starting, as you could see, to come back. It’s going to take time with nine weeks off and now you get another little setback, but of all the kids that I think could handle it, he’s smart enough to handle it, he’s tough enough to handle it, he’s athletic enough to handle it.”