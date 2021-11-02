Michigan State at No. 3 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

The Spartans are in the thick of the playoff discussion after their 8-0 start in 2021.

With two-thirds of the regular season completed, the College Football Playoff committee met for the first time to release their initial rankings.

With an 8-0 start and a win over Michigan a week ago, Michigan State was ranked No. 3 by the committee this week.

It's a great spot for MSU to appear in the first rankings. It shows the committee has a lot of respect for what this team has done so far. The Spartans are the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten.

MSU only trails No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Right behind the Spartans is No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Cincinnati.

Michigan was ranked No. 7 by the committee, giving Michigan State a key win on their resume moving forward, assuming the Wolverines continue to win.

The Big Ten was well represented overall, with No. 20 Minnesota No. 21 Wisconsin and No. 22 Iowa also included in the initial rankings.

The third-ranked Spartans travel to unranked Purdue this coming Saturday.