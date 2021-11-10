Michigan State drops out of playoff in latest CFP rankings

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Michigan State falls out of playoff in latest CFP rankings

    The loss to Purdue cost the Spartans their spot in the College Football Playoff, at least for now...
    Michigan State is no longer one of the four playoff participants in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings.

    On Tuesday, the selection committee dropped the Spartans from No. 3 down to No. 7 following their 40-29 loss to Purdue.

    Michigan State's fall was not surprising, but what was shocking was the fact that the Spartans fell below rival Michigan, who came in at No. 6.

    It's infuriating and confusing that the committee went with the Wolverines above the Spartans, given the 37-33 victory for MSU on the field two weeks ago. The committee honored head-to-head results in several areas in last week's rankings, and completely changed course in this one game.

    Mind-boggling.

    Meanwhile, No. 4 Ohio State is now the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten, and has moved into a playoff position.

    No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama held serve, while Oregon moved up a spot to replace the Spartans at No. 3.

    Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 5 Cincinnati, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Oklahoma State.

    Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 19 Purdue and No. 20 Iowa. However, Minnesota and Penn State fell out of the rankings this week.

