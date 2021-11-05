David Bell, Purdue offense provides unique challenge for Spartans

Michigan State’s defense has been something of an anomaly during the 2021 season.

The Spartans are allowing the most yards in the Big Ten (424.6 per game), and the secondary has been the biggest culprit, surrendering 300.5 passing yards per game, which is also last in the conference.

Sometimes, numbers like these can be deceiving. Michigan State has been playing with the lead for much of the season, which forces opponents to throw the ball more often. And, despite the gaudy passing numbers their opponents are racking up, the Spartans are allowing just 20.5 points per game.

At some point, however, Michigan State’s struggles in pass coverage could bite them, and this Saturday’s opponent is one of those that could make the Spartans pay.

“This week is going to be another tough challenge for us,” MSU head coach Mel Tucker said. “Purdue is a very good football team. They’re hard-nosed, they’re well-coached and they’re playing at a high level right now, on both sides of the ball and special teams.”

The Boilermakers rank sixth in the Big Ten in total offense (386.6 ypg) and third in the conference in passing (307.1). Purdue also has one of the best wide receivers in the conference in junior David Bell.

Bell leads the Big Ten in receiving yards (786), receptions per game (7.6) and receiving yards per game (112.3). He averages 14.8 yards per catch and has caught four touchdown passes this season.

“Offensively, they have really good players,” Tucker said. “They play multiple guys at the skill positions. They like to throw, but they do have a good run game.”

With the challenge that Bell and his Purdue teammates present, Michigan State may need its best defensive effort of the season in West Lafayette this Saturday.

There are two lines of thought when defending the pass. Defenses can either bring extra rushers to limit the quarterback’s time to find open receivers, or drop extra guys in coverage to narrow the throwing windows. The Spartans will do plenty of both on Saturday.

“When you’ve got five guys blocking four [defenders], it’s tough duty inside with those tackles,” Tucker said. “You’ve got to fight the fight on the center, fight the fight on the guard, make sure we’ve always got someone in the A gap, and A gap rusher. It’s a hustle rush, collapse the pocket, eliminate the step up with the quarterback as much as possible. And then, if we can get a pass rush on the outside and good pocket collapse…then you can affect the quarterback.”

Purdue is last in the Big Ten in rushing, averaging only 79.5 yards per game on the ground. But Tucker knows his defensive front will still need to remain vigilant in clogging the rushing lanes between the tackles.

“We need to have a stout front,” Tucker said. “You need to set the edge and build a wall inside with our ends, our tackles and our linebackers. Everyone’s at the point of attack, whether it be the front side or the back side. You need to do your job. You can’t go one-for-one on the blocking scheme. You’ve got to whip your guy.”

With the calendar turning to November, and the season coming down to these final four weeks, this game against the Boilermakers could reveal a lot about Michigan State.

The Spartans defeated rival Michigan a week ago. They’re feeling good. They’re in contention for a conference title and a playoff berth.

This is no time for a letdown, and Tucker is very aware of that.

“In order for us to be at our best against Purdue, we have to raise our game, take everything we do up a notch or two in our preparation,” Tucker said. “It’s a good, well-run football team. They play complimentary football. They’re very well-coached. They play with a lot of confidence. They’re a physical team on both sides of the ball, so it’s a challenge for us.”