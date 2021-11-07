Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State falls below rival in latest Coaches Poll

    With their loss at Purdue, the Spartans dropped in this week's Coaches Poll
    Author:

    With their loss at Purdue yesterday, it was expected that Michigan State would drop in the latest Amway Coaches Poll on Sunday.

    The Spartans indeed fell back three spots to No. 9, one spot below rival Michigan, who MSU just defeated 37-33 a week ago.

    It's head-scratching that on-the-field results didn't play a factor for some of the voters in the poll, but it's not all that surprising either. The Wolverines are routinely given more respect by pollsters than the Spartans.

    Georgia remained in the top spot after a blowout win over Missouri yesterday. The Bulldogs are followed by Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma.

    Read More

    No. 5 Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team. The Buckeyes are followed by Oregon and Notre Dame, respectively.

    Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 14 Iowa, No. 23 Penn State and No. 24 Wisconsin.

    For the full Amway Coaches Poll, click here.

    MelTuckerPoints
    Football

    Michigan State falls below rival in latest Coaches Poll

    19 seconds ago
    MSUHuddle
    Football

    Spartan Football Essentials: Spoiled by the Boilermakers, Again

    15 hours ago
    PODCAST STATE OF MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL 100621
    Football

    Three Up/Three Down: Purdue upsets No. 3 Michigan State

    18 hours ago
    Photo Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Injury update: Latest on WR Jalen Nailor

    22 hours ago
    GruffSparty
    Football

    Staff predictions: No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue

    Nov 6, 2021
    JamesSchottHighSchool
    MSU Recruiting

    Spartans Receive Commitment From 2022 Three-Star Defensive End James Schott

    Nov 5, 2021
    Henderson
    Football

    David Bell, Purdue offense provides unique challenge for Spartans

    Nov 5, 2021
    Crouch
    Football

    Michigan State reveals uniforms for Purdue game

    Nov 4, 2021