Michigan State falls below rival in latest Coaches Poll

With their loss at Purdue, the Spartans dropped in this week's Coaches Poll

With their loss at Purdue yesterday, it was expected that Michigan State would drop in the latest Amway Coaches Poll on Sunday.

The Spartans indeed fell back three spots to No. 9, one spot below rival Michigan, who MSU just defeated 37-33 a week ago.

It's head-scratching that on-the-field results didn't play a factor for some of the voters in the poll, but it's not all that surprising either. The Wolverines are routinely given more respect by pollsters than the Spartans.

Georgia remained in the top spot after a blowout win over Missouri yesterday. The Bulldogs are followed by Alabama, Cincinnati and Oklahoma.

No. 5 Ohio State is the highest-ranked Big Ten team. The Buckeyes are followed by Oregon and Notre Dame, respectively.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 14 Iowa, No. 23 Penn State and No. 24 Wisconsin.

For the full Amway Coaches Poll, click here.