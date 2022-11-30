Michigan State lands 4 selections for All-Big Ten offense

On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced All-Conference selections for the leagues offensive players, and multiple Michigan State Spartans were among those recognized.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed was named second team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches, while also earning an honorable mention nod from the media.

Reed, a senior, was second on Michigan State's team in receptions (55), yards (636) and touchdowns (5).

Reed's running mate on the outside, wide receiver Keon Coleman was also recognized for his excellent season. Coleman was named third team All-Big Ten by the conference's media and was an honorable mention by the coaches.

Coleman, a sophomore, led the Spartans with 58 receptions, 798 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Michigan State offensive linemen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain were each honorable mention selections by both the media and coaches.

Samac, a senior, started all 12 games at center for the Spartans and led MSU with 803 offensive snaps. Duplain, also a senior, started all 12 games at left guard for Michigan and logged 742 offensive snaps, the fourth-most on the team.

Earlier this week, the Big Ten also announced its All-Conference selections for defense and special teams, with several Spartans earning recognition.

In addition, Michigan State running back Elijah Collins was the school's representative among the Big Ten's Sportsmanship Award Honorees.

Collins appeared in all 12 games for the Spartans this season, tallying 70 carries for 318 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. He added 14 receptions for 93 yards.