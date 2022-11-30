Skip to main content

Michigan State lands 4 selections for All-Big Ten offense

Multiple Spartans on both sides of the football were recognized by the Big Ten Conference's media and coaches...

On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced All-Conference selections for the leagues offensive players, and multiple Michigan State Spartans were among those recognized.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed was named second team All-Big Ten by the league's coaches, while also earning an honorable mention nod from the media.

Reed, a senior, was second on Michigan State's team in receptions (55), yards (636) and touchdowns (5).

Reed's running mate on the outside, wide receiver Keon Coleman was also recognized for his excellent season. Coleman was named third team All-Big Ten by the conference's media and was an honorable mention by the coaches.

Coleman, a sophomore, led the Spartans with 58 receptions, 798 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan State offensive linemen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain were each honorable mention selections by both the media and coaches.

Samac, a senior, started all 12 games at center for the Spartans and led MSU with 803 offensive snaps. Duplain, also a senior, started all 12 games at left guard for Michigan and logged 742 offensive snaps, the fourth-most on the team.

Earlier this week, the Big Ten also announced its All-Conference selections for defense and special teams, with several Spartans earning recognition.

In addition, Michigan State running back Elijah Collins was the school's representative among the Big Ten's Sportsmanship Award Honorees.

Collins appeared in all 12 games for the Spartans this season, tallying 70 carries for 318 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. He added 14 receptions for 93 yards.

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_19416729_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State football awaits bowl fate, with only a sliver of hope

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19418302_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State TE Daniel Barker declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19034241_168388427_lowres
Football

Several Spartans earn defensive, special teams All-Big Ten honors

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19463251_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State WR Jayden Reed enters 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19021826_168388427_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Michigan State loses first player to transfer portal following 2022 season

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_9729247_168388427_lowres
Football

Tom Izzo bashes Big Ten's decision to fine Michigan State $100K for U-M tunnel incident

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8880394_168388427_lowres
Football

MSU fined $100K, one Spartan player suspended an additional 8 games by Big Ten

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19512302_168388427_lowres
Football

5-star QB Dante Moore's primary recruiter departs from Oregon

By Matthew Lounsberry