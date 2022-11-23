Skip to main content

Attorneys for MSU football's Angelo Grose, Khary Crump respond to filed charges

Seven Michigan State football players were formally charged earlier today for their involvement in the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident...

Earlier today, charges were filed from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office against seven of the eight Michigan State football players who were involved in the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium.

Defensive back Khary Crump was charged with one count of felonious assult, the only player of the seven charged players who received a felony charge. Crump attorney, Mike Daniels, responded to this charge publicly in a video that is circulating on Twitter:

Like the six other players who face charges, defensive back Angelo Grose was charged with one count of aggravated assult, which is a misdemeanor. Grose's attorney, David Diamond, has also responded to this charge publicly:

Michigan State interim president Teresa Woodruff has also released a statement on behalf of the university in response to the charges that were filed this afternoon:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Below are the list of charges that seven Michigan State football players are facing. The eighth Spartan who was suspended, freshman Malcolm Jones, was not charged on Wednesday.

  • Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony
  • Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor
  • Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor

It is important to note that these charges are all allegations at the moment, and each person involved is to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_8875536_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Players Charged In Tunnel Incident

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19417337_168388427_lowres
Football

REPORT: Mel Tucker receives entire $100,000 bonus intended for MSU staff

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19466365_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State a big underdog at No. 11 Penn State in season finale

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19459030_168388427_lowres
Football

Tom Izzo updates status of MSU's Jaden Akins, who 'tweaked' surgically-repaired foot

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19441343_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State surges in AP Top 25 for first time in 2022-23

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19464214_168388427_lowres
Football

3 Up, 3 Down: Michigan State collapses in 2nd half, falls to Indiana on 'Senior Day'

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19463350_168388427_lowres
Football

First Half Analysis: Michigan State dominating Indiana through 30 minutes

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8780664_168388427_lowres
Football

Injury Update: Michigan State missing several starters, rotational players vs. Indiana

By Matthew Lounsberry