Attorneys for MSU football's Angelo Grose, Khary Crump respond to filed charges

Earlier today, charges were filed from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office against seven of the eight Michigan State football players who were involved in the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium.

Defensive back Khary Crump was charged with one count of felonious assult, the only player of the seven charged players who received a felony charge. Crump attorney, Mike Daniels, responded to this charge publicly in a video that is circulating on Twitter:

Like the six other players who face charges, defensive back Angelo Grose was charged with one count of aggravated assult, which is a misdemeanor. Grose's attorney, David Diamond, has also responded to this charge publicly:

Michigan State interim president Teresa Woodruff has also released a statement on behalf of the university in response to the charges that were filed this afternoon:

Below are the list of charges that seven Michigan State football players are facing. The eighth Spartan who was suspended, freshman Malcolm Jones, was not charged on Wednesday.

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, in violation of MCL 750.82, a felony

Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, in violation of MCL 750.81a, a misdemeanor

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault & battery, in violation of MCL 750.81, a misdemeanor

It is important to note that these charges are all allegations at the moment, and each person involved is to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.