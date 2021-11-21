Spartans fall out of Top 10 in updated AP Poll

The 'Game of the Week' in college football didn't live up to the hype on Saturday, as Michigan State was hammered by Ohio State to the tune of 56-7 in Columbus.

As expected, the blowout loss resulted in a major step back in both national polls for Michigan State, which dropped 5 spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

Adding injuries to insult, several key players were banged up in the loss to the Buckeyes including tailback Kenneth Walker III, wide receiver Jayden Reed and safety Xavier Henderson. It's unclear at this time how serious the injuries to these players are.

No. 1 Georgia remains atop the AP Poll, followed by No. 2 Ohio State, which jumped No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati after their big win over the Spartans.

Coming in at No. 5 is Notre Dame, while Michigan climbed two spots up to No. 6 in the latest poll. The Wolverines are followed by No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 9 Baylor and No. 10 Oklahoma to round out the Top 10.

Following a 38-7 loss to Utah on Saturday, Oregon plummeted from No. 4 down to No. 11 this week. The Utes, meanwhile, climbed eight spots to move up to No. 16.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 17 Iowa and No. 18 Wisconsin, while Penn State was third amongst "Others receiving votes".

Michigan State will host the Nittany Lions this coming Saturday, with the Spartans looking to bounce back from the loss in Columbus.

For the full Associate Press Top 25 rankings, click here.