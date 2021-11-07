Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Spartans slide in updated AP Poll, still ahead of U-M

    In the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, Michigan State slide back a couple spots following the loss at Purdue
    Michigan State dropped three spots to No. 8 in the updated Associated Press Top 25, following the Spartans 40-29 loss at Purdue on Saturday.

    Unlike in the Amway Coaches Poll, Michigan State remained ahead of rival Michigan, who came in at No. 9. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 37-33, just one week ago.

    The top four remained unchanged by the AP, with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 3 Alabama each winning yesterday, while No. 4 Oklahoma was idle.

    No. 5 Oregon rose two spots, which vaulted the Ducks ahead of No. 6 Ohio State, whom Oregon defeated 35-28 in Week 2.

    Notre Dame came in at No. 7, just ahead of the rivals from East Lansing and Ann Arbor.

    The Big Ten Conference had six ranked teams in total, with No. 19 Iowa, No. 20 Wisconsin and No. 23 Penn State making appearances. Meanwhile, Purdue was the first team amongst the "Others receiving votes" category after the upset win over Michigan State.

    For the full AP Poll rankings, click here

