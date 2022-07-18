Skip to main content

Michigan State Sending Three Players To Big Ten Media Day

The Spartans will be well-represented in Indy...

The unofficial beginning of college football season is approaching quickly, as the Big Ten Conference will host its annual 'Media Days' next week on July 26 and July 27.

Michigan State is sending three players alongside head coach Mel Tucker as its representatives at Big Ten Media Days — senior safety Xavier Henderson, junior quarterback Payton Thorne and senior wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Michigan State's selection of players should come as no surprise to Spartan fans. Henderson was the only player who served as a team captain in all 13 games of the 2021 season for MSU, while Thorne and Reed are the unquestioned leaders of the Spartans' offense heading into 2022.

Henderson led MSU in tackles last season with 96 total stops, including three sacks. The fifth-year senior also had an interception, a forced fumble and three pass deflections in 2021.

Thorne set a school record with 27 touchdown passes for the Spartans a year ago, and also threw for 3,240 passing yards — the third-most in a single season in Michigan State history.

Reed, meanwhile, was Thorne's favorite target in 2021. The senior wide out led Michigan State in both receiving yards (1,026) and receiving touchdowns (10) a season ago. Reed was also a second team All-Big Ten selection on special teams in 2021 as a kick and punt returner.

Michigan State will speak to the media on Wednesday, July 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

