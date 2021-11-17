Michigan State stands pat in latest CFP rankings

No movement for the Spartans in College Football Playoff rankings following win over Maryland

Michigan State remains the No. 7 team in the nation following the release of the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

The Spartans defeated Maryland this past weekend, 40-21, to move to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big Ten play.

Every team ranked ahead of Michigan State also won its game last week, so the lack of movement by the Spartans comes at no surprise.

As expected, Georgia holds the top spot in the rankings for the third consecutive week. The Bulldogs are followed by No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Oregon, and No. 4 Ohio State.

No. 5 Cincinnati is the first team outside the playoff field this week, followed by No. 6 Michigan. The Wolverines remain one spot ahead of Michigan State, despite the fact that the Spartans won these two teams matchup, 37-33, in Week 9.

Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Wake Forest.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 17 Iowa. Purdue, which was ranked No. 19 lat week, fell out of the rankings following a lopsided loss to Ohio State.