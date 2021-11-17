Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State stands pat in latest CFP rankings

    No movement for the Spartans in College Football Playoff rankings following win over Maryland
    Author:

    Michigan State remains the No. 7 team in the nation following the release of the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

    The Spartans defeated Maryland this past weekend, 40-21, to move to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big Ten play.

    Every team ranked ahead of Michigan State also won its game last week, so the lack of movement by the Spartans comes at no surprise.

    As expected, Georgia holds the top spot in the rankings for the third consecutive week. The Bulldogs are followed by No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Oregon, and No. 4 Ohio State.

    Read More

    No. 5 Cincinnati is the first team outside the playoff field this week, followed by No. 6 Michigan. The Wolverines remain one spot ahead of Michigan State, despite the fact that the Spartans won these two teams matchup, 37-33, in Week 9.

    Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Wake Forest.

    Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 17 Iowa. Purdue, which was ranked No. 19 lat week, fell out of the rankings following a lopsided loss to Ohio State.

    michigan state football spartans defense
    Football

    Michigan State stands pat in latest CFP rankings

    27 seconds ago
    michigan state spartans football defense
    Football

    Tucker won’t like it, but a ‘shootout’ is likely MSU’s best shot against the Buckeyes

    4 hours ago
    mel tucker
    Football

    Mel Tucker’s vision for Michigan State is becoming reality

    19 hours ago
    Jay Johnson SID
    MSU Football

    Michigan State Offensive Coordinator nominated for Broyles Award

    22 hours ago
    statehelmet
    Football

    Michigan State rises in newest AP Poll

    Nov 14, 2021
    MSUsideline
    Football

    Michigan State climbs in latest Coaches Poll

    Nov 14, 2021
    Here are the Buckeyes lining up last night against Marshall. Watch out Big Ten because here they come. Photo courtesy of Bill Marklevits.
    Football

    MSU opens as big underdog to Ohio State

    Nov 14, 2021
    kalongervin
    Football

    Spartan Football Essentials: Grind to Shine

    Nov 14, 2021