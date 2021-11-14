Michigan State climbs in latest Coaches Poll

Michigan State is on the move again in the latest Amway Coaches Poll following their 40-21 win over Maryland on Saturday.

The Spartans climbed one spot in the latest rankings, up to No. 8 in the country.

No. 7 Michigan remains one spot ahead of Michigan State, despite the Spartans' 37-33 win over the Wolverines back on Oct. 30.

No. 4 Ohio State remains the top-ranked team in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes will host Michigan State this week in Columbus in the marquee matchup of Week 12.

No. 1 Georgia remains firmly entrenched in the top spot, unanimously voted the best team in college football.

The Bulldogs are followed by No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Cincinnati.

Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Ole Miss.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 14 Iowa and No. 20 Wisconsin. For the full list of rankings, click here.