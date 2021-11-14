Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Michigan State climbs in latest Coaches Poll

    The Spartans continue to trend upwards
    Michigan State is on the move again in the latest Amway Coaches Poll following their 40-21 win over Maryland on Saturday.

    The Spartans climbed one spot in the latest rankings, up to No. 8 in the country. 

    No. 7 Michigan remains one spot ahead of Michigan State, despite the Spartans' 37-33 win over the Wolverines back on Oct. 30.

    No. 4 Ohio State remains the top-ranked team in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes will host Michigan State this week in Columbus in the marquee matchup of Week 12.

    No. 1 Georgia remains firmly entrenched in the top spot, unanimously voted the best team in college football.

    The Bulldogs are followed by No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Cincinnati.

    Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 10 Ole Miss.

    Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 14 Iowa and No. 20 Wisconsin. For the full list of rankings, click here.

