Michigan State plummets in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

The blowout loss in Columbus was a big setback for the Spartans

After suffering a 56-7 defeat at the hands of Ohio State this past weekend, Michigan State has taken a sizable step backward in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday.

The Spartans dropped five spots back to No. 13 in the latest Top 25. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, moved up a spot to No. 3 in the country.

It's an expected outcome given how the game played out on Saturday, and in addition to the injuries that continue to pile up for Michigan State.

No. 1 Georgia remains atop the rankings for the seventh consecutive week. Coming in right behind the Bulldogs is No. 2 Alabama.

No. 4 Cincinnati was jumped by the Buckeyes despite the Bearcats' impressive blowout of SMU. That's understandable with how dominant Ohio State looked this past weekend.

No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 6 Michigan each climbed one spot, while No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 9 Oklahoma each climbed two spots.

No. 10 Baylor rounds out the Top 10, followed by No. 11 Oregon, which was pummeled by No. 19 Utah on Saturday.

Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 12 Iowa and No. 18 Wisconsin, while Penn State was fourth among the "Others receiving votes" category. Michigan State will host the Nittany Lions this coming Saturday in the regular season finale.

For the full AFCA Coaches Poll rankings, click here.