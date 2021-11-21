Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State plummets in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

    The blowout loss in Columbus was a big setback for the Spartans
    Author:

    After suffering a 56-7 defeat at the hands of Ohio State this past weekend, Michigan State has taken a sizable step backward in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll released on Sunday.

    The Spartans dropped five spots back to No. 13 in the latest Top 25. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, moved up a spot to No. 3 in the country.

    It's an expected outcome given how the game played out on Saturday, and in addition to the injuries that continue to pile up for Michigan State.

    No. 1 Georgia remains atop the rankings for the seventh consecutive week. Coming in right behind the Bulldogs is No. 2 Alabama.

    Read More

    No. 4 Cincinnati was jumped by the Buckeyes despite the Bearcats' impressive blowout of SMU. That's understandable with how dominant Ohio State looked this past weekend.

    No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 6 Michigan each climbed one spot, while No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 9 Oklahoma each climbed two spots.

    No. 10 Baylor rounds out the Top 10, followed by No. 11 Oregon, which was pummeled by No. 19 Utah on Saturday.

    Other ranked Big Ten teams include No. 12 Iowa and No. 18 Wisconsin, while Penn State was fourth among the "Others receiving votes" category. Michigan State will host the Nittany Lions this coming Saturday in the regular season finale.

    For the full AFCA Coaches Poll rankings, click here. 

    USATSI_17200346_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Michigan State plummets in latest AFCA Coaches Poll

    just now
    USATSI_17199857_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Spartan Football Essentials: Buckeyes Blastoff

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17198003_168388427_lowres
    Football

    Three Up/Three Down: Michigan State hammered by Ohio State

    21 hours ago
    Nailor
    Football

    Several Spartans ruled 'Out' against Ohio State

    Nov 20, 2021
    mel tucker kenneth walker
    Football

    ESPN’s David Pollack backs Kenneth Walker for Heisman

    Nov 20, 2021
    GruffSparty
    Football

    Staff predictions: No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State

    Nov 20, 2021
    PODCAST Good Bad Ugly Football
    Football

    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Can MSU pull off the upset in Columbus?

    Nov 20, 2021
    PODCAST State of Michigan State Football
    Football

    The State of MSU Football: Spartans, Buckeyes battle for first place

    Nov 20, 2021